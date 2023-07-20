Mayport LLC Purchases Shares of 4,329 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Mayport LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.49. 159,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,118. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $128.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.8164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.