Mcashchain Hits One Day Trading Volume of $9.83 (MCASH)

Mcashchain (MCASH) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last week, Mcashchain has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mcashchain has a total market capitalization of $38.29 million and $9.83 worth of Mcashchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mcashchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0589 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mcashchain Token Profile

Mcashchain was first traded on June 26th, 2019. Mcashchain’s total supply is 986,303,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 649,521,937 tokens. The official website for Mcashchain is www.mcash.network. Mcashchain’s official Twitter account is @mcashchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mcashchain’s official message board is medium.com/mcashchain.

Mcashchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mcashchain (MCASH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) platform. Users are able to generate MCASH through the process of mining. Mcashchain has a current supply of 986,303,858 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mcashchain is 0.05917513 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mcash.network/.”

