mdf commerce (MECVF) versus The Competition Financial Analysis

mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF – Get Free Report) is one of 143 publicly-traded companies in the “Software—Infrastructure” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare mdf commerce to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.5% of mdf commerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.0% of shares of all “Software—Infrastructure” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.4% of shares of all “Software—Infrastructure” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for mdf commerce and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score mdf commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A mdf commerce Competitors 201 921 1595 8 2.52

Profitability

mdf commerce currently has a consensus price target of $4.17, suggesting a potential upside of 46.71%. As a group, “Software—Infrastructure” companies have a potential upside of 74.38%. Given mdf commerce’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe mdf commerce has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares mdf commerce and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets mdf commerce N/A N/A N/A mdf commerce Competitors -64.31% -73.62% -10.37%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares mdf commerce and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio mdf commerce N/A N/A 3.22 mdf commerce Competitors $211.17 million -$63.49 million -339.93

mdf commerce’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than mdf commerce. mdf commerce is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

mdf commerce pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. mdf commerce pays out 34.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Software—Infrastructure” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out -1,380.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

mdf commerce Company Profile

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include ecommerce, eprocurement, and emarketplace. The company was formerly known as Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc. and changed its name to mdf commerce inc. in September 2020. mdf commerce inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

