MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ MNOV opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $122.63 million, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.00. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $2.73.

Get MediciNova alerts:

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MediciNova Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter worth $549,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 7.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 46.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 35,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.