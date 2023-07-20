MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MediciNova Trading Up 3.7 %
NASDAQ MNOV opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $122.63 million, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.00. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $2.73.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MediciNova Company Profile
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
