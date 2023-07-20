Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 99.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 601 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MDT stock opened at $86.12 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $95.60. The company has a market cap of $114.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MDT. UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

