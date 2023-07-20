Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Receives GBX 345 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 345 ($4.51).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 500 ($6.54) to GBX 620 ($8.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

MRO stock opened at GBX 527 ($6.89) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 492.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 297.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,221.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.60. Melrose Industries has a 12 month low of GBX 284.46 ($3.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97). The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00.

In other Melrose Industries news, insider Simon Antony Peckham sold 2,000,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 525 ($6.86), for a total value of £10,500,000 ($13,729,079.50). In related news, insider Charlotte Twyning purchased 6,689 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 471 ($6.16) per share, for a total transaction of £31,505.19 ($41,194.02). 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

