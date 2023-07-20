Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $32.21

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.21 and last traded at $32.21, with a volume of 102819 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MEI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Methode Electronics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Methode Electronics from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.

Methode Electronics Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Methode Electronics had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methode Electronics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,114,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,842,000 after purchasing an additional 89,454 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 25.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,312,057 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,333,000 after purchasing an additional 673,278 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,281,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,128,000 after purchasing an additional 44,042 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,060,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,434,000 after purchasing an additional 390,076 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,763,000 after purchasing an additional 29,049 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Stories

