Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAA. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.28.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.8 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $152.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.45. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.68 and a 12-month high of $190.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 98.25%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

