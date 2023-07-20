Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Short Interest Update

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE HIE opened at $10.26 on Thursday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

