Mizuho Boosts Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $135.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $137.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.13.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $127.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.07 and its 200-day moving average is $126.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $135.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 34.49%. The business had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.