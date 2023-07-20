Mizuho Boosts LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target to $53.00

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.00.

LivaNova Price Performance

LIVN opened at $52.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $40.26 and a 12 month high of $66.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivaNova

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a positive return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $263.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LivaNova will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in LivaNova by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in LivaNova by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

