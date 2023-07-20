Mizuho Boosts Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target to $48.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Mobileye Global from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Mobileye Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Mobileye Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.91.

Mobileye Global Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of MBLY stock opened at $43.49 on Monday. Mobileye Global has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.03.

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.54 million. Equities research analysts predict that Mobileye Global will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 8.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

