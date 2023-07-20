Mizuho Boosts Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target to $14.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. William Blair reissued an underperform rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.04.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NYSE PLTR opened at $18.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.24. The company has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.69. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $169,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,858,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,382,096.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 269,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $3,169,437.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,603,950 shares in the company, valued at $18,862,452. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $169,506.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,858,152 shares in the company, valued at $14,382,096.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,959,599 shares of company stock valued at $27,683,472 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,631,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,437,000 after buying an additional 1,937,114 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,503,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,522 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,712,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,086,000 after acquiring an additional 747,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.