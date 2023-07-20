Mizuho Increases Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $390.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several other research reports. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Microsoft from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $350.51.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $355.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.46. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

