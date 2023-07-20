Mizuho Raises ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target to $310.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ANSYS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $315.33.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $348.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.31. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $194.23 and a 12 month high of $351.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.10, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $509.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.15 million. Analysts expect that ANSYS will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total transaction of $841,621.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,369.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Janet Lee sold 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.21, for a total value of $841,621.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,369.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,214.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,976 shares of company stock worth $18,619,047 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ANSYS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ANSYS by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,742,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in ANSYS by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

