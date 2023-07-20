Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Shares Gap Down to $43.49

Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.49, but opened at $41.79. Mobileye Global shares last traded at $40.53, with a volume of 674,328 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on MBLY. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.03.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $457.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth about $423,732,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the first quarter worth about $376,915,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth about $216,754,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth about $166,952,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth about $82,304,000. 8.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

