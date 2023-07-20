Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.49

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.49 and last traded at $50.13, with a volume of 180062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.42.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moelis & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $35.60.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.60 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 22.47%. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 190.48%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 605.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 380.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

