Money Concepts Capital Corp Boosts Stock Position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) by 102.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 208,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,641 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTRX. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Matrix Service by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Matrix Service in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Matrix Service during the first quarter worth about $112,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Matrix Service in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Matrix Service Stock Performance

Shares of MTRX stock opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21. Matrix Service has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $9.52.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

About Matrix Service

(Free Report)

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.