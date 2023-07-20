Money Concepts Capital Corp Cuts Stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV)

Money Concepts Capital Corp cut its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV – Free Report) by 92.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,180 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned about 0.52% of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,029,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $49.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.23. The firm has a market cap of $171.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.87. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $41.54 and a 1 year high of $50.81.

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (FLLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund which seeks capital appreciation with lower volatility than the Russell 1000 Index. FLLV was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

