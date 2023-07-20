Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Money Concepts Capital Corp cut its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.8% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 240,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,453,000 after buying an additional 14,339 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 160,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.93.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $150.84 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $175.68. The company has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

