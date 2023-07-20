Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $729,000 Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Money Concepts Capital Corp decreased its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Envestnet by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Envestnet by 86.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

ENV stock opened at $63.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Envestnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.72 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.10 and its 200-day moving average is $60.03.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.98 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENV. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Envestnet from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Envestnet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.43.

In other Envestnet news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $40,151.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Crager sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $389,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,465,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $40,151.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,940 shares of company stock valued at $648,291 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

