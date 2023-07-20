Money Concepts Capital Corp Reduces Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 83.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,722 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 18,175 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,109,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,037,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,023 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tesla by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,132,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,464 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,245,122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,200,053,000 after buying an additional 1,403,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,299. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $291.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.09 and its 200 day moving average is $195.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.15.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

