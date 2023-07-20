Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 731 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lessened its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bank OZK by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bank OZK by 33.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 19,621 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Bank OZK by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 328,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Bank OZK by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

NASDAQ OZK opened at $44.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day moving average of $39.17. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $49.52.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.02). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 38.48%. The company had revenue of $375.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on OZK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

