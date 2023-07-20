Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

MNST has been the subject of a number of other reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,895,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,162,898. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $60.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.69. The stock has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $5,536,536.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,926.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,270 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,783 shares of company stock worth $10,745,972 in the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $596,970,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

