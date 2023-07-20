Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:TMFS) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:TMFS – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.60 and last traded at $29.60. Approximately 3,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.35.

Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $73.50 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (TMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of small-cap growth stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation. TMFS was launched on Oct 30, 2018 and is managed by Motley Fool.

