MRI Interventions (OTCMKTS:MRIC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.14

MRI Interventions Inc (OTCMKTS:MRIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.14 and traded as high as $5.36. MRI Interventions shares last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 51,600 shares trading hands.
MRI Interventions Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.14.
About MRI Interventions
MRI Interventions, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for placing catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.
