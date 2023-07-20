Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) Trading 2.1% Higher

Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.89 and last traded at $6.89. 11,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 5,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

Mynaric Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mynaric

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mynaric by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 656,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 110,854 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mynaric during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mynaric during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mynaric Company Profile

Mynaric AG develops and manufactures advanced laser communication technology for long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in the United States, Canada, and Belgium. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles.

