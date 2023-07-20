Nano Price Tops $0.70 on Top Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $93.60 million and $1.22 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nano has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00002350 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,896.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.85 or 0.00310619 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.59 or 0.00821607 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013552 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.56 or 0.00550531 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00062710 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00130149 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

