Nano (XNO) Market Cap Hits $92.96 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 20th. Nano has a market capitalization of $92.96 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00002343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nano has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,802.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.25 or 0.00309796 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.96 or 0.00819304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013450 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.31 or 0.00551802 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00062699 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000082 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00129045 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

