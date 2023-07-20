Nano (XNO) Trading Down 8.4% This Week

Nano (XNO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00002334 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $92.62 million and $1.19 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,785.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.05 or 0.00309136 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.87 or 0.00815621 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013470 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00555831 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00062629 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000084 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00127237 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

