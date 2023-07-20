Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Purchased by Torray Investment Partners LLC

Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Natera by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,972,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,438,000 after acquiring an additional 191,477 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,312,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $364,258,000 after purchasing an additional 371,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Natera by 20.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,828,000 after acquiring an additional 577,106 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,690,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Natera by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 2,685,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $48,657.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,678,026.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 603 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total transaction of $32,724.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,306.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $48,657.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,678,026.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,193 shares of company stock worth $1,304,604 over the last ninety days. 9.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Natera Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRA. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Natera from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.96. 71,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,586. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.88. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $59.75.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $241.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.43 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 62.93% and a negative return on equity of 101.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.06 EPS for the current year.

About Natera

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.