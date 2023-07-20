Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Gap Up to $6.60

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.60, but opened at $6.86. Natura &Co shares last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 89,921 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Natura &Co from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Natura &Co Stock Up 5.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natura &Co

Natura &Co ( NYSE:NTCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.29. Natura &Co had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 182,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in Natura &Co by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 37,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 11,411 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Natura &Co by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 46,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Natura &Co by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Natura &Co by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. 3.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natura &Co Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments.

