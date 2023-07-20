Navcoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.0544

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Navcoin has a market cap of $4.16 million and approximately $16,420.44 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0544 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.41 or 0.00231749 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00049733 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00030793 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 43.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00012000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003336 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,595,749 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.