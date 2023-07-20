NBT Bank N A NY Sells 111 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 678.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $32,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.47.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.3 %

CAT traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $263.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,207. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.