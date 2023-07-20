NEAR Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $121.06 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 20th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.43 billion and $121.06 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.52 or 0.00005095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00046548 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00031246 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013586 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000807 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 938,721,322 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 938,721,322 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.51314528 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 264 active market(s) with $53,504,046.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.