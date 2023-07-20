Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives Sector Weight Rating from KeyCorp

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector weight” rating reissued by analysts at KeyCorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Netflix from $250.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Netflix from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.51.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Down 8.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $41.60 on Thursday, reaching $435.99. 9,561,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,335,697. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $410.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix has a 52 week low of $211.50 and a 52 week high of $485.00.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,905,317,000 after buying an additional 938,849 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,140,977,000 after buying an additional 92,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,595,196,000 after acquiring an additional 62,507 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Netflix by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,207,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,828,545,000 after purchasing an additional 149,714 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.