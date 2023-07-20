Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.52-$3.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.52 billion-$8.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.68 billion. Netflix also updated its Q3 guidance to $3.52 EPS.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $477.59 on Thursday. Netflix has a 52 week low of $200.10 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $212.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $410.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.78.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Netflix from $250.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $408.66.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,595,196,000 after purchasing an additional 62,507 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,906,005,000 after acquiring an additional 644,162 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,482,995 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $930,105,000 after acquiring an additional 516,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

