New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $115.05

Shares of New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 115.05 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 115.05 ($1.50), with a volume of 3802 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.50 ($1.54).

New Star Investment Trust Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 119.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 121.20. The firm has a market cap of £81.71 million, a PE ratio of -518.26 and a beta of 0.27.

New Star Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Star Investment Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Brompton Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency, pooled investment vehicles, exchange traded funds, futures, options, and limited partnerships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Star Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Star Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.