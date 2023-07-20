NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $432.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.58. NewMarket has a 12 month low of $280.28 and a 12 month high of $439.79.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 42.76% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $702.79 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEU. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in NewMarket in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in NewMarket by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in NewMarket by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

