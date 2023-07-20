NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Shares Up 2.9%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) shot up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.31 and last traded at C$6.30. 1,003,457 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,083,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.12.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 11.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -77.50 and a beta of 1.78.
NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
