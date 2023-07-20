NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) CAO Sells $27,401.00 in Stock

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Free Report) CAO Oladipo Iluyomade sold 2,491 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $27,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,056 shares in the company, valued at $99,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE NEX traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $11.01. 1,936,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,895,933. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.75. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $935.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.41 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 63.92%. Equities research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.75 to $11.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter worth about $173,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter worth about $196,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 266.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,401,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,628 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the first quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 40.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 24,199 shares during the period.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates in two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Featured Articles

