Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.69.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.25 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.
Nexus Industrial REIT Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT stock opened at C$8.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.60. Nexus Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of C$7.96 and a twelve month high of C$11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$577.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.29.
About Nexus Industrial REIT
Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.
