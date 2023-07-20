NFT 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $9.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 20th. One NFT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $674,884.38 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NFT has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017332 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00021631 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00014093 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,834.35 or 1.00027815 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

