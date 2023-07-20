Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.11

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.11 and traded as high as $14.19. Nidec shares last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 59,170 shares.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nidec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th.
Nidec Stock Up 5.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.79, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.11.
About Nidec
Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.
