Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.11

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.11 and traded as high as $14.19. Nidec shares last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 59,170 shares.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nidec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.79, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.11.

Nidec ( OTCMKTS:NJDCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The industrial goods maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Nidec had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Nidec Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

