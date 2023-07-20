NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Progressive Investment Management Corp

Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dover Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 25.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in NIKE by 11.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 318,717 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,087,000 after acquiring an additional 32,833 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its stake in NIKE by 9.2% in the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 14,163 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 120.1% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $109.10. 1,242,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,881,046. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $167.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.77.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 229,210 shares of company stock worth $26,228,475. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.03.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

