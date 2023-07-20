Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706,486 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $65,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,998,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,591,644. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $319.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.15.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

