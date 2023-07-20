Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,215 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,215 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $35,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Equinix by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total transaction of $753,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,462,478.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total transaction of $753,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,462,478.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,684,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,221 shares of company stock worth $13,488,866 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock traded down $12.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $799.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,390. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $816.22. The company has a market capitalization of $74.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.04, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $758.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $724.78.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.47%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $801.00.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

