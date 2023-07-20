North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 221,541 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 262% from the previous session’s volume of 61,251 shares.The stock last traded at $19.00 and had previously closed at $18.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

North American Construction Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average is $17.28.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Free Report ) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $179.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.89 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 25.16%. Equities analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,397,000 after buying an additional 37,106 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,151,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,183,000 after buying an additional 318,390 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,057,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,103,000 after buying an additional 19,862 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 771,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,156,000 after purchasing an additional 287,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 529,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 95,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

