Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 139,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,859 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up 4.4% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $22,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.4% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 3.3 %

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $5.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.58. The company had a trading volume of 768,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.89 and its 200-day moving average is $152.98. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.97.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

