Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.34

Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.34 and last traded at $44.86, with a volume of 34675 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Thursday.

Nuvalent Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average of $34.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.07. Equities analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuvalent news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $52,787.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $115,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 1,332 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $52,787.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,367 shares of company stock worth $1,203,751 over the last ninety days. 14.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nuvalent during the second quarter worth about $92,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Nuvalent by 35.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nuvalent by 59.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

